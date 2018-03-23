SARASOTA – In this week’s edition of “Feel Good Friday,” SNN’s Grant Boxleitner spent time next to alligators, one of Florida’s signature animals.

About 2 million of the reptiles call the Sunshine State home.

Kachunga & The Alligator Show is making a stop this week at the Sarasota County Fair. Bert Lucas and Gil Castillo talk about the animals and what fair visitors will see.

Lucas also shows off a rare albino alligator during the interview.

