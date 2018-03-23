SARASOTA COUNTY — U.S. House Rep. Vern Buchanan’s legislation will be used to fight red tide and other harmful algae.

Buchanan’s measure gives $8 million in funding to noaa for researching harmful algal blooms such as red side.

The legislation was included in an appropriations bill that funds the government through September. President Trump signed the bill into law on Friday.

In a statement, mote marine lab president, Dr. Michael Crosby, praised Buchanan’s “relentless attention to this important issue for our region.”

Buchanan, R-Longboat Key, represents the 16th District of Florida.