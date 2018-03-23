MANATEE COUNTY – Sections of a parking lot in Bradenton are collapsing.

The plaza is on the 650 block of Cortez Road West.

One business owner says the holes have been there for two years as a result of attempting to fix a 40-year-old underground pipe system.

Some business owners are discussing leaving the property because of the holes.

The holes are fenced in to warn residents of the hazard and to keep them safe.

We reached out to the county but have not heard back, but one business owner tells us the county is working with plaza management.