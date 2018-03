SARASOTA COUNTY – A brush fire breaks out Friday in Sarasota County.

Sarasota County Fire Department says it happened just before 1 P.M. on the 6500 block of Hawkins Road just east of I–75.

Firefighters shuttled water and extinguished the flames.

The fire consumed three–four acres of land and no one suffered injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.