SARASOTA – Police say a Bradenton man high on drugs punched and bit Sarasota police officers during a violent arrest.

Chad Washington is facing felony charges of battery on law enforcement along with drug charges.

A Sarasota Police Department report says at around 7 P.M. Thursday, March 22, officers responded to the 1700 block of Gore Court to assist paramedics with a sick and violent patient. When officers arrived, they tried to arrest Washington due to an outstanding warrant. That’s when Washington punched one of the officers in the face and another in the arm. He was also biting and kicking the officers.

The officer who was punched in the face and bitten was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital and released.