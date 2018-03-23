SARASOTA COUNTY – Boaters are being warned of Big Pass and New Pass hazards.

State and local officials are warning boaters to use the Big Pass and New Pass channels at their own risk after conditions at both passes became too hazardous to continue marking safe navigation routes.

According to the Herald-Tribune, Sarasota County in recent weeks removed five navigation markers from the Gulf of Mexico side of Big Pass because they no longer indicated a good route after some parts of the channel became shallow and dangerous to navigate

The county’s move comes a year after the U.S. Coast Guard removed all channel markers at New Pass after that channel experienced unsafe shoaling, or hazardous shallowing in some parts of the pass.

Officials say weather, tides and unpredictable forces can cause shoaling, and that its worse to mark the channels incorrectly. There are no plans to mark either channel again. Boaters are asked to avoid the passes, if possible.