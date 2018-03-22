SARASOTA COUNTY – Republican Christian Ziegler will attempt to win a commissioner seat for Sarasota County.

People gathered to downtown Sarasota to show support for Ziegler on Thursday.

State representative Joe Gruters, state senator Greg Steube and other Republicans made an appearance to endorse Ziegler.

Ziegler says he has worked at federal and state levels of government.

He served under congressman Vern Buchanan.

Ziegler advocates for job creation and argues local government is the most important.

If elected he will emphasize fiscal responsibility and a smaller role for the county commission in resident’s lives.

“What my job is not to do is to sit around and find ways to collect more money from people and spend more of their money. Really I think the government needs to kind of get out of the way let people do business let citizens be happy with their government be very responsive.”

Ziegler says if elected he will make sure the Sheriff’s Office has all the resources necessary to make Sarasota County a safe place.