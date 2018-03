LAKEWOOD RANCH – Lakewood Ranch, the #1 team in State 8A, taking on Sarasota in high school softball.

1–1 game in the 5th when Brooklyn Lucero pops one up, and it comes down just fair to lead of the inning.

A couple of batters later with 2 on, Avery Goelz hammers a 3–run homer to right for a 4–1 lead. Goelz had two homers on the night.

Later in that same inning, Kailey Christian makes it 8–1.

The Mustangs win 10–3 to improve to 12–1 on the season.