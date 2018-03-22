SARASOTA – Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight is issuing an ultimatum to Sarasota County Schools. He’s developed two plans to provide increased security at the schools for the 2018-2019 school year, and he needs a decision from the school district by Monday.

The Marjory Douglas High School Public Safety Act requires Florida communities to enhance school security on campuses. Sheriff Knight developed two options for Sarasota County Schools.

The School Resource Deputy 1 program puts school resource deputies in the 12 remaining unstaffed schools, deputies would provide mentorship and support to the school beyond just security. Startup cost for the program is $2.1 million with a recurring cost of $1.1 million.

The School Resource Deputy 2 Program only has deputies provide security while school is in session.

“This deputy would be trained, hired by us,” Knight said. “And go through the hiring background process and go through the training necessary to go out and patrol the campuses.”

Startup cost for this program is $1.1 million with a recurring cost of about $918,000 dollars.

“They won’t be trained to drive a cruiser,” Knight said. “They won’t go out in zones to pick up calls for service, they are specifically trained to be on campus, and provide service on campus to protect the children.”

Both programs would fulfill the plan set out in the new state law.

“Is this the perfect thing to keep them safe and secure to make sure no one comes on the campus, you can never guarantee that, but certainly not to do anything is not appropriate.”

Knight says he needs a decision by Monday to plan for his own budget, due to the commission by June 30th.

“If they don’t make a decision to use our school resource program that we put together specifically for the security of the campuses, it not only would be a budget loss for them of 961 thousand dollars, they’re going to have to answer to the public about why there’s not security on campus by the beginning of next school year.”

Knight says they need the time to hire and train no less than 14 deputies by the beginning of next school year.

“They’ve got to make some decisions,” Knight said. “They need to be sensitive to the families and understand the opportunity they have here, but the ball is in their court, if they don’t take it, they might have to create their own police department.”

The Sheriff’s Office is requesting the school district pay 100% of the costs associated with school security using the additional funding provided by the Marjory Douglas High School Public Safety Act.