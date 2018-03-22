SARASOTA COUNTY – Sarasota–Manatee continues to see a population growth in the latest census.

Florida’s population is close to surpassing a record 21 million. Sarasota County experienced year–over–year growth.

As of July 1, 2010, 379,944 residents claimed Sarasota County addresses. By last summer, that number reached 419,119.

Manatee County also experienced compounding increases. As of July 1, 2010, census takers counted 323,439 Manatee residents. As of that date in 2017, the number reached 385,571.

The Herald-Tribune says the next annual census estimate for Florida is likely to show even more growth, as the numbers released today do not reflect the post–hurricane surge of people from Puerto Rico to the state.