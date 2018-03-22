SARASOTA – Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office deputies are accused of using excessive force in a recent complaint filed by a Sarasota man.

According to the Herald–Tribune, 42–year old Aaron Hunter said he was “terrified” when deputies trained their guns on him just after 5 a.m. on March 7. They believed his truck matched the description of a blue Ford F150 extended cab involved in a shooting.

A Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said that only two of the deputies drew their weapons, but that at no time did they point their weapons at Hunter.

According to the Herald–Tribune , in his complaint, Hunter said deputies James Crosby, John Robertson and Lindsey Fischer confronted him in a “disrespectful and unprofessional manner.”

According to Hunter, the Sheriff’s captain told him that in higher–risk situations, deputies are trained to treat the subject “differently.” But the longtime Newtown resident wants people to know what happened to him.