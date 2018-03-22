SARASOTA- Sarasota County School Board moves forward, approving a plan pitched by Superintendent, Todd Bowden to increase security on elementary school campuses.

Thursday afternoon, Sarasota County School Board members took a large stride in increasing security in elementary schools across the County.

Bowden says administration worked tirelessly to come up with the best solution.

Thursday afternoon school board members voted unanimously in favor of implementing a five–point security plan across all 21 elementary schools.

“It’s horrific what’s going on right now, so we have to do this. We have to make sure that our kids are safe,” said Board Member, Caroline Zucker.

Bowden’s five–point plan begins with implementing off–duty officers in all schools. “They’ll be provided by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Department and the City of North Port, they’ll be there from April 2nd through the end of the school year,” Bowden said.

The district will adopt School Resource Deputy 2 Program in the 2018-19 school year.

Bowden said, “It will take us so that we have armed security on every campus within the district.”

Next, the district will use a $25 million dollar budget to assess the physical safety structure of schools.

“Four, is to build the capacity of the district’s internal safety and security department,” Bowden said. This will allocate an extra $225,000 from next school year’s budget.

Bowden said, “We’re going to explore the state authorization of a school guardian program, which will allow us to arm additional school employees if they meet a very specific criteria.”

He says he’s grateful for the school district’s partnership with law enforcement. “Where my expertise is a little short is in the area of safety and security. What makes me sleep better at night is knowing that we have chiefs of police, we have sheriff’s, who this is what they do for a living and so what I would say is we have drawn closer to those organizations.”

The plan is effective as soon as possible.

The school board will discuss a $1 million dollar budget set aside for mental health issues in a meeting next month.