SARASOTA – Off–duty law officers are planned to be present at all Sarasota elementary schools by April 2.

Sarasota County Schools Superintendent Todd Bowden will present the proposal to the Sarasota County School Board at an executive session today.

Based on the new Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Act, school districts have a few options as to how they can enforce the policy of having an SRO at each school.

The Herald-Tribune says they can opt to use a school guardian program, which would allow trained personnel to be armed. That does not include classroom teachers, but could include any teachers who is also employed as a coach, tutor or another position on campus.

Districts can also hire retired law enforcement or place deputies or police officers in schools, as per the typical school resource officer agreement.

Bowden said he felt compelled to act based on the ambiguous language in the law.