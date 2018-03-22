ENGLEWOOD -For Englewood residents Hank & Julie Danielson, it truly was love at first sight.

“We’re soulmates actually, we fell in love,” Julie Danielson said. “It’s hard to believe, but we were eighth graders and had school dances together, so it’s been a long journey.”

It’s been a 50-year journey, and for two years of it, that love was pretty much all they had.

“So she had an invitation to the Peace Corps,” Hank said.

“Well I’ve always wanted to get away,” Julie said. “I think some people are just born with this traveling thing.”

“I quit my job, I joined her, and we would join as a married couple in the Peace Corps,” Hank said.

In a time of segregation, they were sent to Macon County, Alabama, where they first taught in an all-black school and lived with an African American family.

“We were surprised, I think, that we were so warmly welcomed by the people that we worked with,” Hank said.

In 1968 they were sent to Malawi in central Africa.

Now Danielson reflects on it in his new book Island People: Finding Our Way.

“We’re island people because they threatened people with the island; it was a place where you were completely isolated,” Hank said.

Likoma Island, where they were, means “sweetness,” but the Danielson’s quickly learned only parts of their journey would be sweet.

“It was a very primitive sort of culture, but our kids were very bright,” Hank said.

They were surrounded by 5,000 Africans, who they said were warm and welcoming, but the two saw themselves as alone.

“It was a real bonding thing,” Julie said.

“When I got malaria and my temperature went to 106, and I was in a coma, there was no doctor, and she was all I had really to care for me and she did,” Hank said.

Now they still live on an island, and Hank hopes people read his book and realize when you feel isolated, you probably couldn’t be more wrong.

“It breaks down walls because you learn about other people, and they learn about you,” Hank said. “You find that instead of being so different, you’re pretty much the same.”

To buy Island People: Finding Our Way by Henry R. Danielson, visit Amazon, Barnes & Noble or Google Books.