BRADENTON – Students at Bradenton’s Samoset Elementary discover the science behind America’s favorite pastime.

They are taking learning outside the classroom for an interactive science lesson.

“We’ve been figuring out about science and we’ve been doing physical science,” said 4th grader Kiarendy Ramos .

Bridging sports with science students at Samoset Elementary participate in the Glad Slam Science Assembly learning the physics behind baseball. Reading Coach and event organizer Stephanie O’Kelly

says it’s keeping students ahead of the curve.

“When kids are learning and they don’t realize they are learning potentially its going to transfer over. They’ll be hearing the vocabulary and hearing it repetitive is only going to benefit them in the long run,” said O’ Kelly.

Stepping up to the plate learning the science behind the perfect swing, and measuring the force required for an ideal pitch. Students learned the aerodynamics of a baseball in flight while having fun. 4th grader Lindsey McCulligh says pitching was the most fun.

“You get to throw the ball and see how far you go.”

Avi Patel, is a student at Southeast high school physics program.

“I was thrilled to be asked to help these kids learn these types of concepts and it’s just realizing pleasing to see them all enjoying themselves out here,” said Patel.

He says this will have a lasting impression even if the kids don’t know it yet.

“They’ll think of twisting their bodies the torque that they are generating , not necessarily know the terms yet but they will have all those processes in their mind, when introduce to the vocabulary and terminology later, it will click for them,” said Patel.

Running around and having fun Ramos this is the best kind of learning

“When you sit down in the classroom, you store up energy and then you get sleepy and you want to run off that energy by going outside and exercising,” said Ramos.

It’s a home run for everyone.