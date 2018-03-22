SARASOTA – Community Foundation grants benefit women’s advancement.

The Community Foundation of Sarasota County has awarded $21,553 from the Margaret L. Bates Fund to local human services organizations working with an emphasis in the advancement of women.

Among the recipients this year is Harvest House, where the funding will go toward the New Heights Program, which helps disadvantaged young women and men transition out of homelessness.

The Herald=Tribune says other recipients include the Catholic Charities Diocese of Venice Our Mother’s House, First Step of Sarasota, In the Pink Boutique, New College of Florida Foundation, Second Chance Last Opportunity and the Women’s Resource Center of Sarasota County.