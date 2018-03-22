CHARLOTTE COUNTY – The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a boater that set sail from Charlotte Harbor last month and was last seen near Key West.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says 41-year-old Benjamin Hartman is sailing on a blue and white 31-foot Kenner sailboat with registration number FL 383 1SK.

He left Charlotte Harbor on February 22nd, with a final destination of St. Augustine.

He was last seen leaving the Dry Tortugas on February 27th, possibly heading to Key West.

The photo seen here of Hartman on the boat was taken on February 21st.

If you have any information on this case, you’re asked to contact Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Detective Detective Stephen Burke at 941-639-2101 or sburke@ccso.org.