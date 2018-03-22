NORTH PORT – The future spring home for the Atlanta Braves begins to take shape.

Construction workers are working hard at West Villages. The stadium pillars are visible while excavation vehicles pave the land to set the foundation for the braves new home.

The Herald-Tribune says electrical, mechanical and plumbing work is underway.

The facility will include 6500 fixed seats and 2500 general admission spots. The complex will operate all year round hosting gulf coast league baseball and medical rehab facilities. Recreational areas around the stadium will provide special events and concerts.

The Braves will start play at North Port in 2019.