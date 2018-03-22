NORTH PORT – The Assistant North Port Chief of Police is on paid leave following an unknown complaint.

North Port spokesman Josh Taylor confirmed to SNN that assistant chief Mike Pelfrey was placed on leave on Wednesday, March 22, but could not lawfully disclose the reason.

Pelfrey joined the department in October of 2015 after spending 26 years with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

This comes at a difficult time for the department as Police Chief Vespia is retiring next week and the department has not yet found a replacement.