SARASOTA – The Bradenton Convention plays host Sunday for the Spring Shabby Chic Vintage Market and Artisan Days. The Market offers all kinds of Shabby Chic items plus decor, unique food, original art, painted furniture, antiques, Cottage Glam items, pallet art, signs, boutique clothing and jewelry.

The market also features live entertainment, do it yourself craft workshops and paint demos.

Four new exhibits debut Saturday at Punta Gorda’s Visual Arts Center Main Gallery. Multimedia exhibit Primavera features fresh, new works inspired by Spring time including paintings, pottery, jewelry and more.

Goff Gallery features two dynamic exhibits on display starting this coming Monday. Artists in Action are an eclectic group of artists who gather to create and share art.

The 2018 Copper and Clay Collection is a collaboration by potter Judi Roth and jewelry artist Belinda Duclos.

Last and certainly not least, Rebecca Hall features abstract artist Barbara Albin on display starting April 2.

If you have an event you’d like us to share, email us at gallery@snntv.com.