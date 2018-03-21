SARASOTA – Winter storms up north are affecting travel to and from the Sarasota – Bradenton International Airport.

Flights in and out of Washington D.C., New York, Boston and other North East locations have been delayed or cancelled for the time being. Airport President and CEO Rick Piccolo says the airport always sees a ripple effect of delays when there are winter storms up North.

“Check with your airline before you get out here,” Piccolo said. “Or download the app to the airline you’re flying because you can get your notifications before you even get out to the airport, and tell you about delays or cancellations. In many cases it will schedule you on another flight automatically, so people really should download the app to the airline you’re using, and also check with your airline on a regular basis when the weather is bad up North.”

Piccolo asks travelers to be patient and flights will resume as soon as possible.