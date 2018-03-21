SARASOTA COUNTY – Sarasota–Manatee ranks among the costliest places to live in Florida. This comes from the just–released Economic Policy Institute’s 2018 update of its Family Budget Calculator.

The calculator shows the cost of living for 10 family types in all of the nation’s 3,142 counties and 611 metro areas.

But the income needed to acquire what the EPI calls an “adequate yet modest” life in Sarasota and Manatee counties doesn’t come anywhere near the average annual wage. According to the Herald–Tribune, that income in the North Port–Sarasota–Bradenton metropolitan area is $41,870, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

An adult without children making that amount would barely cover the annual “adequate yet modest” cost of living for a single person which is $37,143 in Sarasota and $36,013 in Manatee.