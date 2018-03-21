SARASOTA COUNTY – The Sarasota Film Festival in its 20th year announces complete film lineup.

Title and media sponsors for the festival gathered Wednesday at the Westin Hotel.

The lineup includes narrative, documentary and short films.

Sarasota Film Festival will conduct focus panels groups on sports in cinema, environment and others.

Sarasota film festival says they will feature films from all around the globe.

Program Operations Director Greg Bortnichak says there will be some household names acting in these films.

“We also have a documentary on Elvis Presley called “The King” which features Alec Baldwin and Ethan Hawke. Oh and also Ashton Kutcher.”

April 13 will kick off opening night with a block party at Selby Five Points Park, and the first film will take place at the Sarasota Opera House.