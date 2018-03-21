SARASOTA – A Patterson Foundation initiative helps nonprofits increase revenue, community impact.

The Patterson Foundation has moved to strengthen the fundraising efforts of four nonprofits participating in an initiative called Margin & Mission Ignition by matching contributions made toward the startup costs of each organization’s earned–income plan.

The Herald-Tribune says the foundation matched more than $134,000 to support the organizations’ entrepreneurial endeavors, which are designed to generate revenue that increases their capacity to serve the community.

The Humane Society of Manatee County, Peace River Wildlife Center, Prospect Riding Center and Satchel’s Last Resort are launching new or expanding existing ventures for their Margin & Mission Ignition earned–income plans.