SARASOTA – A man robs hotel clerks at two different hotels in Sarasota.

The Sarasota Police Department is asking for your help identifying the man in this video. The man walked into the Quality Inn on North Tamiami Trail at around midnight, Wednesday, March 21, implying he had a weapon and demanded cash.

Twenty minutes later, the same suspect attempted to rob the clerk at the Days Inn on North Tamiami Trail. He did not get cash from that clerk so he left.

The suspect is described as a white male, about 5’8 with a thin build, in his mid to late 50’s, with blue eyes and light hair. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, long blue shorts and black water shoes.

🚨PLEASE RT🚨Know this man? He robbed the clerk @ the Quality Inn, 4800 N Tamiami Trl at 12:15am & attempted to rob the Days Inn, 5000 N Tamami Trl at 12:35am. No clerks were injured but our Detectives want to talk to this suspect. Info? Call Det. Llovio at 941-364-7336 pic.twitter.com/vMN6CyZx8A — SarasotaPD (@sarasotapd) March 21, 2018

Anyone with information can call the Sarasota Police Department.