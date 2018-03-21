SARASOTA – Traveling with a newborn can be stressful. Sarasota – Bradenton International Airport is partnering with Sarasota Memorial Hospital to try and ease a little bit of that burden.

It’s a lot of work for nursing mothers to get through the airport and to their gate with a baby while also trying to find a place to breastfeed.

“Any of us that have traveled and seen moms trying to work their way through the travel experience with a little infant,” Piccolo said. “It’s a lot of work, and hopefully this eases their burdensome.”

The new Mamava Pods provide a quiet a clean place for mothers to nurse.

“These special facilities not only provide comfort and privacy,” Piccolo said. “But provide electrical outlets for their devices or breastfeeding pumps as well.”

The Mamava app helps show mothers where the pod is located, and unlocks it for the traveling mom.

“It provides some privacy,” Piccolo said. “So, you’re not sitting in a restroom and people going back and forth in and out while your trying to breastfeed, and this way it offers the privacy and serenity and ease for that person that’s bringing the babies along.”

Manager of Childbirth Education and Lactation Services at Sarasota Memorial Hospital Mary O’Connor says the health benefits are leading more women to choose breast feeding.

“There’s reduced risk up to 30% in adolescent and adult obesity,” O’Connor said. “Just that alone is significant. For women, there is a reduced risk of breast and ovarian cancer.”

O’Connor says providing a clean and quiet space for a mother helps show the community is supporting them.

“Mothers can go in there,” O’Connor said. “Have a relief for a moment from the stress of traveling, they can bring their bags in, if they’re traveling with other children, the children are in a safe space with them. The mother can concentrate on feeding her baby or expressing her milk.”

The pods can also be used by airport employees who are working mothers.

For more information on how to download the app, or find more Mamava Locations visit their website.