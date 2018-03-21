LONGBOAT KEY – The town of Longboat Key also had three town commissioner seats up for grabs Tuesday night, along with a pair of referendums.

In the at-large seat, Irwin Pastor easily defeated Jack Wilson. Ken Schneier also defeated John Weber in the District 3 seat. Ed Zunz won a close contest over “Randy” Langley in District 5.

Longboat voters also approved a plan to issue bonds to build a new fire station while saying “yes” to adopting a new town charter.

Visit the Herald-Tribune to see the full list of results.