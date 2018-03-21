SARASOTA – Living in paradise comes with high price tag. Sarasota Manatee ranks among the costliest places to live in Florida.

“It’s a struggle to live somewhere, where you love to live but you just can’t afford to be there,” said Samantha Gholar.

The Economic Policy institutes reports a family of four living in the North Port, Sarasota Bradenton area would need an income of almost $42,000 annually to live comfortably.

“Over 33 percent of Sarasota County and 43 percent of Manatee County live beneath that threshold,” said Holly Bullard. She is the Senior Director of Financial Stability Initiatives at United Way Suncoast..

Holly Bergere a mother of four says between daycare, everyday expenses, and trying to save for the future, things get tight.

“I’m a project manager I make 14.50 an hour, my boyfriend works for the county and he makes less than I do,” said Bergere.

Addressing the affordable housing crisis on the Suncoast. Realtor association of Sarasota- Manatee reports single family homes in Manatee County increased by 3.5% and Sarasota increased by 5.8 %.

“The working class , the people that keep this city running have to actually drive here from such a far distance because they can’t afford to live here in the communities they serve,” said David Weires

Director of Housing and Community Development, Don Hadsell says financing is available through the state of Florida, we just can’t get the money.

“However the state legislature has for the past 10 years taken that money and used it for other purposes so for example this year Sarasota county should have received 3.7 million dollars in funding for housing and instead and instead we received less than$7,000,” said Hadsell.

Leaving the future uncertain for families who call paradise home.

“We would love to keep on living here, we would love to do that as a family, I’ve lived here my entire life, but if things don’t change, I don’t know what’s going to happen in the future,” said Bergere.