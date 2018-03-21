SARASOTA – Sarasota commissioners question the efficiency of the iRide program.

The city last year agreed to spend close to $340,000 to help jump start iRide, which provides free rides around downtown and the Rosemary District seven days a week. But the service’s creator says it might need an additional $77,000 to close a financial gap.

The original plan called for drivers to be paid by tips only, but the service had to pivot to paying drivers, because riders rarely tipped, which contributed to the budget shortfall, Gotcha CEO Sean Flood told the City Commission Monday, March 20.

The Herald–Tribune reports the service has provided 50,000 passenger rides, translating into 30,000 trips in its first year, Flood said.

That equates to keeping about 4,700 vehicles off the road every month.