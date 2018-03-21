MANATEE COUNTY – The Braden River Preserve purchase proceeds without the tax district.

The compromise spreads the cost beyond the selected neighborhoods of a previously proposed special tax district.

Commissioner Betsy Benac made a motion for the county to use property taxes from the entire unincorporated area to buy nearly 33 acres from home builder Pat Neal and his business partner sons for $3 mi llion.That approach means the county will not establish a special tax district, in which 1,440 households in the area of Braden Woods and River Club would have assumed a 30-year debt to finance the purchase.

The Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast faces a March 31 deadline to buy the land.

The commissioners accepted an agreement in which the foundation transfers that option to the county.