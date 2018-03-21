SARASOTA – On Saturday night April 7th, former Sarasota High School football legend Mike Ford will be boxing on the Legends of the Ring card. It’s a big night for boxing in Sarasota.

The Legends of the Ring will consist of 10 fights, and the money from the 500 tickets on sale will go to the Sarasota Boxing Club.

“We’re putting on a charity fight”, says Larry Bowman, one of the Board of Directors for Sarasota Boxing Club. “We’re raising money for the Club where our mission is to have a safe place for kids to come and get off the streets, and do something positive.”

Mike Ford was nationally known on the football field for the Sailors, but now he has taken up boxing. He will try to improve his record to 3–0.

“I love it. The competition, the competitiveness”, explains Ford. “I love the training, the grind, the getting into the ring toe–to–toe against another man.”

Ford is regularly trained by Harold Wilen, who is synonymous with the Sarasota Boxing Club, and tonight he was also getting tips from Johnny “Ghetto Blast” Williams, who will go into the Florida Boxing Hall of Fame on June 22nd.

“It comes down to who wants it more”, continues Ford. “Who has more heart. Who can be Ford Tough!”

Wilen has tutored many local boxers, including Adrian Perez. Perez had a nationally televised fight a few years ago as he challenged for a title, and he will fight on April 7th at the Sarasota Municipal Audiitorium.

“Very exciting venture”, Wilen says excitedly. “We’ve had a lot of time to get this together, and we have many sponsors. Our mission is the same as always, to save the kids.”

“It’s exciting to see guys, who have fought for years on the road, get to fight in front of their families and friends”, Bowman says with a smile.

Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite, or at the door the night of the event, but they may be sold out by then.