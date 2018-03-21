SARASOTA – “Every opera, someone gets ‘TB’ and dies or gets stabbed and dies. That’s almost every opera anyway,” Production Fight Director at the Sarasota Opera, George Kolombatovich says.

Coming from the man who choreographs said stabbing, Kolombatovich was introduced to the art of fighting on stage at an early age.

“Good old fashioned nepotism my father was the fencing master at the met and I worked with him many, many years,” he said.

It’s a lot of action but more–so a lot of movement that sells the act.

“In order to make it work, to make it look like somebody is really out there to kill somebody else, you have to have movement,” Kolonbatovich said.

And, sure, people show up to the opera to hear the bellowing voices of the performers, but in reality, they all have one common goal.

“Everything from somebody you never heard of to the greatest stars in the world. They want to look good. And when you have that and people who understand what’s required to learn, it’s a joy,” Kolombatovich said.

Oh, you thought their common goal was to look good, ha, think again.

“They’re human beings. Nobody wants to get stabbed,” Kolombatovich said.

