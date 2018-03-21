SARASOTA- Youth for Christ creates a safe space for Suncoast teens with after school programs in downtown Sarasota and Venice.

Practicing Christians, or just dropping in to make friends, all Suncoast teens are welcome at 180 Skate.

“180 Skate is a skate outreach to where kids can come here and skate and give back to the community,” said Founder and Youth Pastor, Tim Storck.

“180” is a metaphor for their mission. Storck said, “If they’re doing something wrong, they can turn and go in a better direction.”

Nearly 5 years ago, the group transformed the backside of the First Baptist Church in Sarasota. Now, it’s a blank canvas for teens to express their passion.

“Whatever they like, We offer crafts, we offer photography, the music section, we have someone helping with that. So it’s just different things that they can do,” Storck said.

In July, 180 Skate expanded their reach, opening a house in Venice

“We have a mini ramp that kids can come after school and use. There’s a game room. There’s a rock wall, and there’s also going to be a surf and skate shop in the garage,” said Area Director, Parker Thurman.

Volunteers use their faith to mentor teens. “It seems like in our culture today, it’s really become us against them in a lot of different ways, whatever “us” and “them” is and a lot of the time, that’s how the churches seem, but really, we want it to be us for them,” Thurman said.

It’s a judgement-free zone. “We don’t care where they’re at in their faith and what they believe in, we just want them to know that because of our faith and what we believe in, we called to care for them and love them,” Thurman said.

The program brings teens from Sarasota County schools together. “Some of the kids who are passionate about reaching their peers and don’t know how to do it in the right environment, it’s tough…it’s really difficult so empowering them to be able to positively impact their peers is really cool to see,” said Chirs Lorenz, a teacher at Venice High School and Youth Outreach Director of Youth For Christ.

“We want it to be a place where kids can come and we can be like, ‘hey this is what we believe, what do you believe?’,” said Tiffany Forte, Student Leader and student at Venice High School.

They’re an ear to listen, and a shoulder to lean on; vowing to keep their doors open for teens.

“All these kids come here after school just simply to have fun and be able to hang out and be with their friends because there’s not too many places on the island where you can do that. So, it’s just amazing,” said Forte said.

For more information on Youth For Christ- Suncoast and 180 Skate.

180 Skate in Downtown Sarasota meets on Wednesdays 2:30-5:30, at the First Baptist Church.

180 Skate House in Venice meets Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 3-6.