SARASOTA, MANATEE COUNTY – The National Weather Service reports a Tornado Watch is in effect Tuesday, March 20, at 10 A.M. to 7 P.M. Both Manatee and Sarasota Counties are affected.

The National Weather Service also issues a Rip Current Advisory for Sarasota and Manatee Counties. Expect high rip current activity along area beaches from 2 P.M. March 20 through Wednesday evening. Severe storms are expected in Charlotte County beginning at 2 P.M. as well.

Live Radar Sarasota and Manatee Counties are expecting severe storms this afternoon. A Tornado Watch, issued by the National Weather Service, is in effect until 7 P.M. More information: https://goo.gl/yfKqEk Posted by SNN, The Suncoast News Network on Tuesday, March 20, 2018

Due to potential severe weather on March 20 All after-school sports and extra-curricular activities and related transportation have been cancelled. After care will still be provided .we are currently under a tornado watch until 6pm. Please check local news for weather updates. — Sarasota Schools (@sarasotaschools) March 20, 2018

The NWS says, “Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. For maximum safety, swim near a lifeguard. Pay attention to flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm. Do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly.”