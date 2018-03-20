SARASOTA – It’s second chance for teenagers who made a poor choice.

“Teen court is a sentencing hearing so that a jury of their peers are going to listen to the facts of the case and decide the consequences,” said Executive Director, Heather Todd.

She says cases heard in teen court are referrals from law enforcement, traffic court and her favorite referral is from school administrators,

“Because it means the administrators on campus are giving that young person an opportunity without a citation or without a charge,” said Todd.

Intended to rehabilitate teens before its too late, youth between ages 10 to 17 are allowed in the program.

“The consequences will be between 8 and 50 hours of community service between 1 and 6 jury duties, apology letters, essays, reports, mental health counseling, substance abuse counseling,” said Todd.

She says petty theft and possession of marijuana tops the charts in the court cases they hear. Todd suggests if a parent suspects their child is going off track, give them a call.

“If they see that maybe they come home selling like alcohol or drugs, but you can’t find anything on the, pick up the phone, if your gut is telling you that’s something’s off, something’s off,” said Todd.

Youths who complete teen court receive a dismissal instead of a conviction on their record. Working with Teen Court for 19 years, Todd says she has seen the positive change in people’s lives.

“They say this is what happened to me when I was 15, 16 years old and I chose to turn my life and then chose to pay it forward, they come back and they are mentors,” said Todd.

Todd says Teen Court has a 5% re-offense rate compared to juvenile court which has a 42% re -offense rate.



