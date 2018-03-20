NORTH PORT – Teen Court is open in North Port.

Teen Court is a pretrial intervention program designed to keep youths ages 10 to 17 out of the criminal justice system while still holding them accountable for their actions through a jury of their peers. It held its first hearings Monday, March 19.

In January, city commissioners agreed to let Teen Court case managers and counselors use meeting and office space in City Hall and host monthly trials in commission chambers.

The Herald-Tribune says student volunteers who participate in the Teen Court program receive a law–related education along with community service hours for their time.

The organization also offers counseling services and drug prevention, as well as anti–bullying and anger management classes to those youths who demonstrate extra need.