SARASOTA – Sol’s Deli partners with the Starlite Room. The Starlite Room, located at 1001 Cocoanut Avenue in Sarasota, hires Solomon Shenker to offer many of the items formerly served at his deli during the restaurant’s new lunch hours.

The Herald-Tribune reports the Starlite Room will also incorporate some of his items into the dinner menu, including his celebrated cheesecake.

The restaurant with feature live entertainment and the rooftop lounge will be expanding its hours to include lunch and Sunday brunch starting March 27.

Lunch will be served from 11 A.M. to 3 P.M. Tuesday through Saturday. Brunch will be served from 11 A.M. to 4 P.M. on Sunday.