SARASOTA COUNTY – Pine View School students receive a surprise visit from a local meteorologist.

5th graders sat with SNN’s Marco La Manno Tuesday.

Kids learned about hurricanes, natural disasters and other kinds of weather patterns.

La Manno fielded questions from the students while showing satellite images of Hurricane Irma.

Kids shared their weather experiences with the meteorologist.

One student said her street flooded after Hurricane Irma and her family used kayaks to navigate around.