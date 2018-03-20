SARASOTA – Mote Marine Laboratory President & CEO Dr. Michael Crosby says it’s an exciting time for marine scientists.

“…because of course every legislative session, nobody can be sure what the budget will look like, so we’d been holding our breath,” Crosby said.

For the second year in a row, it looks like more funding for Mote staff to continue their momentum in restoring coral reef tracks.

“In fact take them back from the brink of extinction, and to really turn the tide, if you will, on the decline of coral reefs here in the Florida Keys,” Crosby said.

Crosby is confident this year’s appropriation of $500,000 will dramatically help the reefs, helping all of us.

“You can almost pick your special interest into why coral reefs are so important to every single one of us, no matter where we live in the world,” Crosby said.

In Florida coral reefs are the foundation of 71,000 jobs, a $6 billion dollar/year economic force.

“They provide coastal resiliency to keep 20-foot waves that are generated from a hurricane from breaking on the islands themselves, but breaking offshore,” Crosby said.

Along with being the source of more than 6,000 species and biodiversity.

“And if you don’t care about any of that, if you do like to breathe, we need good healthy coral reefs,” Crosby said.

Because Crosby says oceans are where we get 50-80% of our oxygen, so healthy oceans and healthy reefs lead to a healthy you.

“It’s transferable technology to help restore coral reefs all around the world,” Crosby said. “It makes our scientists’ job even busier, but they’re very passionate about what they’re doing, about this mission.”

With the funding researchers expect to save 50,000 corals in the 2019 fiscal year.