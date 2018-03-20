MANATEE- It was election night on the Suncoast, and voters in Manatee County narrowly approve a property tax increase.

A 1-million dollar property tax costs a homeowner $1 for every $1,000 dollars of taxable value a year, and would bring in an additional $33 million dollars for Manatee County Schools.

School Board Chair Dr. Scott hopes says the some money will go to technical programs for job preparedness and charter schools.

Hopes says the dollars will go to education employees on the front line.

Supervisor of Elections, Michael Bennett, says this is a win-win scenario.