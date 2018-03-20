MANATEE COUNTY – An RV catches fire Tuesday in Bradenton.

Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue says it happened at the intersection of Palma Sola Boulevard and 34th Avenue West just after 6 P.M.

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and Cedar Hammock Firefighters were on the scene blocking both sides of traffic.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames.

Cedar Hammock Battalion Chief Doug Brett says two people were in the vehicle with their dog.

He says they noticed something unusual.

“They were driving it and so they started smelling smoke coming from the engine area. They pulled over and there was an active fire underneath so they came out and called 91. The fire grew rapidly and on our arrival it was well involved.”

Brett says no one was injured, and the cause of the fire is unknown.