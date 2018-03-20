VENCE – Three major roads in Downtown Venice go through reconstruction this summer.

“The city has gone out to bid and we’re waiting on the actual bids. We will know more about the timeline as we get closer to May and June,” said Erin Silk who is the CEO of Venice Main Street.

It’s an 8.4 million dollar beautification project to restore roads built in the 1920s.

“All the streets are getting redone. 75% of the sidewalks are getting redone, all of our street furniture and trash cans are going to be replaced as well as a lot of the landscaping is going to be ugraded. So it’s going to be beautiful, but the process is going to cause a little extra challenges to our downtown this summer,” said Silk.

One challenge: bringing people Downtown.

“Summer time in Downtown Venice is already a slow season, but with the added construction we are hoping that the local community won’t shy away,” said Silk.

Silk hopes Main Street events will keep residents interested in going downtown.

“We’ve branded the summer the summer of love and we have created a whole calendar of fun promotions that are going to happen downtown including Christmas in July, Wine Walks, and October Fest, a bar stool open which is a putt-putt around downtown,” said Silk.

None of the downtown parking lots will be impacted by reconstruction.

Silk says that the overall project will be finished by mid–November in time for the Venice Holiday Parade.