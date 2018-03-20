SARASOTA – City Commissioner Hagen Brody knocks City Manager Tom Barwin in his performance evaluation.

According to the Herald–Tribune, Brody believes he and Barwin have “ideological” differences and Barwin has a “defensive attitude towards criticism,” which Brody says “creates a lot of friction” between the two.

Barwin, Auditor and Clerk Pamela Nadalini and City Attorney Robert Fournier, all charter officials appointed by the Commission, were graded by commissioners in an annual evaluation.

The Herald-Tribune reports Brody believes Barwin could be more focused on building and strengthening relationships with community assets, pointing to the exodus of the Players Centre for Performing Arts and Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium from the city as two assets now lost.