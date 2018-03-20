CHARLOTTE COUNTY – A 23-year-old man Charlotte County man is facing video voyeurism charges after getting caught in a woman’s restroom at a Publix in January.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reports 29-year-old Erik Allen Sockwell was arrested March 14th after a two-month investigation. On January 28th, deputies respond to reports of a man taking pictures of women inside the bathroom stall at the Publix on South McCaal Road.

Multiple women complained to managers about a man inside the women’s bathroom.

Detectives searched Sockwell’s cell phone and found the images. The report says one of the pictures clearly shows Erik Sockwell holding the phone.