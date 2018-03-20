SARASOTA – “Antiques Roadshow” has announced the filming location for its visit to Sarasota next month. The PBS series, where appraisers judge the value of locals’ antiques, will come to the Ca’ d’Zan at The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art on April 12.

The Sarasota stop is part of a five–city tour that will film at historic locations.

Admission to the Sarasota event is free, but tickets are required and had to be obtained in advance through a drawing announced in December.

Ticket applications for the Sarasota event closed on Feb. 27, and recipients were selected at random from all eligible entries.

According to the Herald Tribune, about 3,000 ticketed guests will be allowed into each appraisal event, where they will receive free valuations of their antiques and collectibles from auction house experts and independent dealers.

Each guest is allowed to bring two items for appraisal.