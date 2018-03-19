SARASOTA – In this edition of Suncoast Retail, SNN’s Grant Boxleitner and Herald-Tribune Retail Reporter Maggie Menderski discuss the recent announcements of store closures that affect the Suncoast.

Four Winn-Dixie stores — one in Bradenton and three in Sarasota County — will soon be closing, along with the last Suncoast Toys R Us left, the location in Bradenton next to DeSoto Square Mall.

Menderski talks about where Suncoast customers will potentially go for their toy and grocery shopping needs with this new void in local stores to choose.