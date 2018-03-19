SARASOTA COUNTY – Doctors thought a Sarasota special needs student would remain unresponsive in his early years. Now this teenage boy is a walking miracle.

14-year-old Cody Walker, has spinal meningitis, and made history at the Sarasota County Agricultural Fair.

His mom Angela says he became the first special needs child to show his cow named ‘Moo–Moo’ with the help of his friend, 15-year-old Tyler Benes.

The pair ended up winning first in show.

Angela says Cody doesn’t let his diagnosis stop him from doing what he loves.

“You know the song “This little light of mine I’m gonna let it shine” you know? And that’s really what keeps ringing in my head you know. Cody is just so full of joy you know, and he’s always smiling and he overcomes things that I mean people can’t imagine. He’s had probably ten surgeries in his 14 years he’s almost died.”

Angela says Cody will compete in next year’s agricultural county fair.