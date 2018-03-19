SARASOTA – A special–needs student beats the odds to show a dairy cow at the Sarasota County fair .

When 14–year–old Cody Walker became infected with spinal meningitis at an early age, doctors thought he’d remain in a permanent vegetative state.

But Sunday, with the assistance of his buddy, 15–year–old Tyler Benes, he became the first special–needs child to show a dairy cow at the 82nd annual Sarasota County Agricultural Fair.

The Herald–Tribune says the pair received first in show and second in class for a Holstein calf that Cody named “Moo–Moo.”

His mother Angela hopes her son’s effort inspires other families with special–needs children to participate in 4–H or the National FFA Organization.