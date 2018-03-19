BRADENTON – Governor Rick Scott signs legislation aimed at combating opioid abuse in Bradenton

The bill limits pain pill prescriptions for acute pain to a three-day supply, or seven days if a doctor deems it medically necessary. Lawmakers hope that limiting the supply of pain pills will help address an epidemic of opioid abuse that is claiming thousands of lives in Florida annually from drug overdoses, Manatee County being hit hard in particular.

Scott visited the Bradenton Police Department last year to unveil the opioid abuse prevent bill. It’s sponsored by Bradenton GOP state Rep. Jim Boyd. Scott signed the legislation at the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 9:30 A.M.