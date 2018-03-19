SARASOTA COUNTY – The roof catches fire at St. Martha Catholic School Monday.

Sarasota County Fire Department says it happened just before 1 P.M.

Students and faculty evacuated the building and staff extinguished the fire before the firefighters arrived.

Firefighters checked to make sure the fire did not spread anywhere else.

Sarasota County Fire Chief Michael Regnier says the fire originated from construction workers on site.

“Some roofers were working on the roof of Bishop Nevin School and using a sedaline torch and caught some of the roofing material on fire the alarm went off.”

No one suffered injuries from the fire.